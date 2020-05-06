US finds creative ways to mark graduations in virus lockdown

Washington, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A speech by Barack Obama, a photo finish at Daytona, or a wild, livestreamed party in the family living room: Americans are dreaming up creative ways to celebrate their graduates, deprived of traditional diploma ceremonies by the coronavirus pandemic.

High school and university graduation ceremonies are much-anticipated rites of passage in the United States, almost "as important as weddings or births," says 29-year-old Trent Johnson.

So when, after four years of medical school, he received an email telling him that his university, Ohio State, was cancelling the ceremony because of the pandemic, he was overwhelmed.

"I was so kind of hurt, I went lying on my bed and I cried," Johnson, the first in his family to earn a university degree,".

Johnson's mother promised his family would do "our best to make it as special as possible," he said.

They hung two red tablecloths from the wall, strung up golden balloons spelling out "2020", and put the music on at their home in Orlando, Florida.

A friend livestreamed the festivities on multiple platforms, so that family and friends could watch as he appeared in the room dressed in his cap and gown.

It felt real, Johnson said -- and suddenly the moment overwhelmed him again. "I was so happy, when I saw how proud my mom and dad were, that's where I lost it."