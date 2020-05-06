UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Finds Creative Ways To Mark Graduations In Virus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

US finds creative ways to mark graduations in virus lockdown

Washington, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A speech by Barack Obama, a photo finish at Daytona, or a wild, livestreamed party in the family living room: Americans are dreaming up creative ways to celebrate their graduates, deprived of traditional diploma ceremonies by the coronavirus pandemic.

High school and university graduation ceremonies are much-anticipated rites of passage in the United States, almost "as important as weddings or births," says 29-year-old Trent Johnson.

So when, after four years of medical school, he received an email telling him that his university, Ohio State, was cancelling the ceremony because of the pandemic, he was overwhelmed.

"I was so kind of hurt, I went lying on my bed and I cried," Johnson, the first in his family to earn a university degree,".

Johnson's mother promised his family would do "our best to make it as special as possible," he said.

They hung two red tablecloths from the wall, strung up golden balloons spelling out "2020", and put the music on at their home in Orlando, Florida.

A friend livestreamed the festivities on multiple platforms, so that family and friends could watch as he appeared in the room dressed in his cap and gown.

It felt real, Johnson said -- and suddenly the moment overwhelmed him again. "I was so happy, when I saw how proud my mom and dad were, that's where I lost it."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Music Orlando Florida United States 2020 Gold Family From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

4 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Culture and Tourism Department, s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.