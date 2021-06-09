UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Firms' Cash Holdings Hit Record $2.15T In 2020

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

US firms' cash holdings hit record $2.15T in 2020

ANKARA, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :US-based non-financial companies' cash holdings climbed to a record $2.15 trillion at the end of 2020, up 32% from 2019, Moody's said in a statement on Tuesday.The global rating agency said the technology sector still holds the most cash among American industries.

The top five cash holders remained US tech firms Apple, microsoft, Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook, which held a combined $611 billion, or 27% of the total corporate cash balance at the end of 2020, it said.

The technology sector had the most cash with $888 billion, or 41%, of the total, it added.

The healthcare/pharmaceuticals and manufacturing sectors followed with combined cash holdings of more than $530 billion, according to Moody's.

"After falling for two straight years following tax law changes, the amount of cash held by US non-financial companies surged during the pandemic," Richard Lane, a Moody's Senior Vice President, said in the statement.

"The increase reflects record cash flow generation following capital spending, lower share buybacks, less spending on acquisitions and more borrowing to bolster liquidity or cover upcoming debt maturities," he added.

Related Topics

Google Technology Facebook Company 2019 2020 Apple From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

ECC approves $1bn to procure Covid-19 vaccine: Sou ..

10 minutes ago

Iran: powerful Shiite Muslim nation with regional ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks down at close

8 minutes ago

Bilawal trying to cover up deteriorating situation ..

8 minutes ago

EU seeks firm Biden pledge to end Trump-era trade ..

11 minutes ago

Significant operational achievements made by KPT i ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.