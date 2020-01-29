UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Recover Two Bodies From Jet Crash Site In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

US forces recover two bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :US forces on Tuesday recovered two bodies near the wreckage of a military jet that crashed in a area of eastern Afghanistan, after Afghan forces trying to reach the scene clashed with insurgents.

The Bombardier E-11A -- used for battlefield communications -- went down in a snowy area on Monday.

"US forces recovered the remains of two personnel from the site," the US military said in a statement.

"The remains were found near the crash site, treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, in accordance with their culture," the statement said.

The remains of the plane were destroyed by US forces, it added, noting that the flight data recorder was recovered for analysis, as the investigation into the crash continues.

"There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire," the US military reiterated.

Ghazni police chief Khaled Wardak said US helicopters landed at the site in the late afternoon and were reinforced by Afghan security forces on the ground during the operation.

"Following the removal of the bodies, our forces have moved back to their bases," added Wardak.

Earlier in the day, coalition forces flew sorties over the site of the crashed jet with one aircraft firing flares as a crowd gathered nearby, according to a local reporter at the scene.

Related Topics

Firing Afghanistan Fire Police SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

1 hour ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.