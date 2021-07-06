US Forces Shoot Down Armed Drone Over Iraq Embassy
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:30 AM
Baghdad, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :US forces shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, Iraqi security officials said, hours after a rocket attack on a base housing US soldiers in the west of the country.
American defence systems fired rockets into the air in Baghdad, according to AFP reporters, with Iraqi security sources saying the salvos had taken out a drone.