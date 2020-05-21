UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forecasters Predict 'above Normal' Atlantic Hurricane Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:00 PM

US forecasters predict 'above normal' Atlantic hurricane season

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :US forecasters on Thursday predicted an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season with three to six storms of Category 3 or higher.

Neil Jacobs, acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said there was a 60 percent chance the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season would be "above normal." There was a 30 percent chance of a "near normal" season and only a 10 percent chance of a "below normal" season, Jacobs told reporters on a conference call.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center forecast 13 to 19 named storms -- those with winds of 39 miles per hour (63 kilometers per hour) or higher.

Six to 10 could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph (119 kph) or higher and three to six could be major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher with winds of 111 mph (179 kph) or higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially extends from June 1 to November 30.

Carlos Castillo, acting deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the hurricane season could be particularly challenging this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and urged people living in coastal regions to be prepared.

Related Topics

June November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

52 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

US Company to Invest in Construction of Hydroelect ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.