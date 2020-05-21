US forecasters predict 'above normal' hurricane season

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :US forecasters predicted on Thursday that there would be an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season.

Neil Jacobs, acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said there was a 60 percent chance the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season would be "above normal.

"Jacobs said forecasters were predicting three to six major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher during the hurricane season, which officially extends from June 1 to November 30.