UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forecasters Predict 'above Normal' Hurricane Season

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:40 PM

US forecasters predict 'above normal' hurricane season

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :US forecasters predicted on Thursday that there would be an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season.

Neil Jacobs, acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said there was a 60 percent chance the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season would be "above normal.

"Jacobs said forecasters were predicting three to six major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher during the hurricane season, which officially extends from June 1 to November 30.

Related Topics

June November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

34 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

46 minutes ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

46 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Moldova's High Court Declares Amendments to Law on ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.