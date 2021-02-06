US Formally Moves To End Terror Designation Of Yemen Huthis
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:20 AM
Washington, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally moved Friday to delist Yemen's Huthi rebels as terrorists, a short-lived step by the previous administration that humanitarian groups said jeopardized crucial aid.
"We have formally notified Congress of the secretary's intent to revoke these designations," a State Department spokesperson said.