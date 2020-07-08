UrduPoint.com
US Formally Withdraws From WHO: Senator

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization, making good on threats over the UN body's response to the coronavirus, a senator said Tuesday.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.

