UrduPoint.com

US, France Discuss 'concerning Russian Military Activity' In Ukraine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about "concerning" Russian military activity taking place "in and near Ukraine," a US official said late Sunday.

The two top diplomats spoke Saturday, addressing "reports of concerning Russian military activity in and near Ukraine and their continued ironclad commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

Western allies have voiced mounting alarm over recent Russian troop movements near the country's border with Ukraine, where a conflict has simmered with Kremlin-backed separatists that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

