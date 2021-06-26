US, France must take final decisions on nuclear deal: Iran

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran on Friday said world powers must take any final decisions to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, after France and the United States suggested that time was running out.

"The opposing sides are the ones who must take the decisions," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The remarks came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Tehran to take "difficult" decisions that could help advance negotiations to revive the accord.