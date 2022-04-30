UrduPoint.com

US Frowns On Indonesia's Invite To Putin For G20 Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US frowns on Indonesia's invite to Putin for G20 summit

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Indonesia faced down US opposition and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in November, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, its leader said Friday.

Jakarta, which holds the G20 presidency this year, has been under heavy pressure from the West, led by the United States, to exclude Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but it has argued it must remain "impartial".

"I have invited President Zelensky to attend the G20 summit," said President Joko Widodo, suggesting a compromise had been reached following pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to allow Ukraine's participation to strike a balance.

Putin confirmed in a phone call with Widodo that he will attend the summit, to take place on Bali island, the Indonesian leader said in a livestreamed address.

Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not.

Biden's administration made clear its view on Putin's invitation Friday.

"The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending," Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in Washington.

"We have conveyed our view that we don't think (Russia) should be a part of it publicly and privately," she told reporters, adding that Washington understood the invite was issued "before the invasion.""The United States continues to believe that it can't be business as usual with regards to Russia's participation with the international community or international institutions," State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters when asked about the invitation.

