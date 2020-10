(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US stock futures tumbled Friday after Donald Trump said he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Dow slumped 1.7 percent and the broader S&P 500 shed 1.6 percent, while the safe haven Yen rose against the Dollar.