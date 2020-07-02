US gains 4.8 mn jobs in June, unemployment falls to 11.1%

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The US economy regained 4.8 million jobs in June as businesses began to reopen nationwide, while the unemployment rate fell more than two points to 11.1 percent, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The job creation was far higher than economists were expecting, and showed the rapid pace of gains as people who were laid off returned to their jobs, especially in hard-hit sectors like leisure and hospitality.

But a separate Labor Department report showed job losses continued, as 1.43 million people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week as coronavirus cases surged. That forced some states to put the reopening of their economies on pause.