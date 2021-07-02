UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gains 850,000 Jobs In June, Unemployment Rate Up To 5.9%: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:00 PM

US gains 850,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate up to 5.9%: govt

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :US job gains picked up speed in June as the economy added 850,000 positions, with big increases in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The increase was better than the consensus forecast of economists. However, the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent in May.

As the United States has brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control, hotels and restaurants have reopened and hired at a rapid pace, adding 343,000 positions last month, the report said.

Related Topics

Job United States May June From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.