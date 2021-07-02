US gains 850,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate up to 5.9%: govt

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :US job gains picked up speed in June as the economy added 850,000 positions, with big increases in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The increase was better than the consensus forecast of economists. However, the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent in May.

As the United States has brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control, hotels and restaurants have reopened and hired at a rapid pace, adding 343,000 positions last month, the report said.