UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gains 850,000 Jobs, Unemployment Rate Up To 5.9%: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

US gains 850,000 jobs, unemployment rate up to 5.9%: govt

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :US job gains picked up speed in June as the economy added 850,000 positions, with big increases in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The increase was better than the consensus forecast of economists and came after two months of disappointing results.

However, the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent in May, the data showed, and the jobless rate for Black workers rose a tenth of a point to 9.2 percent.

As the United States has brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control, hotels and restaurants have reopened and hired at a rapid pace, adding 343,000 positions last month, the report said.

However, the sector is still short 2.2 million jobs from February 2020.

Education gained 230,000 positions at the state and local government level, while manufacturing gained 15,000 and construction lost.

While the rising jobless rate can sometimes reflect more people rejoining the workforce, the report said the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 61.6 percent.

Still, the figures showed the mixed record of the recovery as the ranks of the long-term unemployed -- those jobless for 27 weeks or more -- rebounded after declining in May.

But the number of job leavers -- workers who quit their previous job and began looking for new employment -- increased to 942,000, the report said. This is seen as a sign that people feel more confident about their ability to find a new job.

Economist Joseph Brusuelas of RSM US noted on Twitter: "We remain 6.8 million jobs short of where we were in Feb 2020. Still 5 million short in services, so that is where the focus will be going forward."

Related Topics

Twitter Job United States February May June 2020 From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.