US gasoline prices climb to new record

ANKARA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) -:- US gasoline prices climbed to an all-time high Wednesday, according to figures from the American automobile Association (AAA).

The national average stood at $4.671 per gallon (3.785 liters) for regular gasoline, up 1.06% from $4.622 on Tuesday.

It marked a 1.56% jump from last week's average of $4.599.

The new price is a gain of 11.5% from $4.187 on a monthly basis, and up a whopping 53.4% from $3.045 a year ago, according to the data.

The highest price was in the state of California at $6.194, followed by Hawaii and Nevada at $5.442 and $5.338, respectively