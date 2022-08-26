U.S. GDP in Q2 revised up to 0.6 pct contraction

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) --:The U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.6 percent in the second quarter of this year, up from a 0.9 percent contraction estimated a month ago, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The update primarily reflects upward revisions to consumer spending and private inventory investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to residential fixed investment, the second estimate showed.

The decrease in real gross domestic product (GDP) reflected decreases in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, Federal government spending, and state and local government spending, that were partly offset by increases in exports and consumer spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

With a first-quarter decline of 1.6 percent, a second consecutive quarter of negative growth would meet the technical definition of a recession.

