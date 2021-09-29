UrduPoint.com

US Generals Say They Recommended Leaving 2,500 Troops In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Washington, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there.

Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Milley was asked whether the pullout and chaotic evacuation from Kabul had damaged US credibility.

"I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go and I think 'damage' is one word that could be used, yes," he said.

Milley said the Taliban "was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda," which used Afghanistan as a base to plot the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

"It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country will fracture into further civil war," he said.

"But we must continue to protect the American people from terrorist attacks emanating from Afghanistan," Milley said.

A reconstituted Al Qaeda or Islamic State with aspirations to attack America remains "a very real possibility," he added, but "it's too early to determine their capability." - 'Took us all by surprise' - Austin said the United States "did not fully comprehend the depth of corruption and poor leadership" in the Afghan armed forces.

"We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation," he said.

"The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away -- in many cases without firing a shot -- took us all by surprise," the Pentagon chief said. "It would be dishonest to claim otherwise."Austin said the United States had provided the Afghan military "with equipment and aircraft and the skills to use them" but "in the end, we couldn't provide them with the will to win."

Related Topics

Taliban Al Qaeda Firing Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Corruption Senate World Army Poor Washington Pentagon Trump Austin New York United States April September All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peace ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

13 minutes ago
 Violators of corona related SOPs fined

Violators of corona related SOPs fined

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills

Punjab Assembly passes three bills

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.