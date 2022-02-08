US, Germany 'in lockstep' on confronting Russia over Ukraine: Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said Monday at a meeting with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the two countries are "in lockstep" on confronting Russia over Ukraine.

"We're working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe," as well as in meeting "challenges posed by China," Biden said in the White House's Oval Office.