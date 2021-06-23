UrduPoint.com
US, Germany Oppose Russian 'provocative' Action In Ukraine: Blinken

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

US, Germany oppose Russian 'provocative' action in Ukraine: Blinken

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The United States and Germany will stand together to prevent Russia from taking any "provocation action" against Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday in Berlin.

"Germany and the United States will keep standing together against any dangerous or provocative actions by Russia, whether that's encroaching on Ukraine's territory or imprisoning Alexei Navalny or spreading disinformation in our democracies," he told reporters.

