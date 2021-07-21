US, Germany pipeline deal warns Russia, seeks Ukraine transit

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The United States and Germany have reached a deal on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that warns Russia of sanctions and seeks to extend transit of gas through Ukraine, a US official said Wednesday.

Victoria Nuland, the under secretary of state for political affairs, told a Senate hearing that full details would be announced later Wednesday of an agreement that aims to address longrunning US concerns over the nearly complete pipeline.