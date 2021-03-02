US giant Amazon launches Polish site

Warsaw, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :US e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday launched in Poland -- one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon site.

"From today, Polish customers can buy on Amazon.

pl and choose from over 100 million products," the company said in a statement.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, said it would offer free shipping on orders worth more than $100 (83 Euros).

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.