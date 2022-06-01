UrduPoint.com

US Girl Survives Rare Attack By Cougar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 08:20 AM

US girl survives rare attack by cougar

Washington, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A nine-year-old American girl survived a very rare attack from a cougar during a camping trip in the western United States, wildlife officials and family members said Tuesday.

The cat attacked the girl, Lily Kryzhanivskyy, on Saturday morning while she was camping with her family in Washington state, her uncle Alex Mantsevich wrote on GoFundMe, where he was trying to raise money to cover her medical expenses.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said in a statement that "Lily, along with two other children, was playing hide-and-seek in the woods a short distance from the camp buildings. Lily jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar suddenly attacked." Her uncle's photos on the website featured before and after shots of his niece, the latter a photo of her unconscious in a hospital bed with scrapes and bruises from the mauling clearly visible on her face.

"She was airlifted to the hospital with many different injuries to her upper body/Face," Mantsevich wrote.

The child underwent hours of surgery but was released from intensive care on Monday, the wildlife department said.

Since 1924, only 20 people have been attacked by cougars in the wilds of Washington state and two of them died, the state environmental protection agency says.

Officials said a probe would be carried out to try to understand the circumstances of this particular attack.

"Wild animals don't care to be around humans any more than we want to have close encounters with them," said Captain Mike Sprecher of the WDFW police.

The body of the cougar -- which was killed by someone present on the scene -- was analyzed for possible diseases, officials said.

"Tests completed over the weekend showed the animal did not have rabies," the WDFW said.

Also known as pumas or mountain lions, cougars can weigh from 75 to 250 Pounds (35 to 115 kilos), according to bigcatrescue.org.

Related Topics

Attack Police Washington Died United States Turkish Lira Money Family From

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

8 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

8 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

8 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

8 hours ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

8 hours ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.