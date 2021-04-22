UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gives Iran 'examples' Of Sanctions It's Ready To Lift

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:00 AM

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The United States has shared with Iran details of the sanctions it is prepared to lift under a return to a nuclear accord, a senior official said Wednesday.

The United States and Iran are taking their second break from indirect talks in Vienna on how to restore a 2015 nuclear accord backed by President Joe Biden, after his predecessor Donald Trump walked away.

"This time, we have gone into more detail," a senior US official said of the latest EU-led talks.

"We have provided Iran with a number of examples of the kind of sanctions that we believe we would need to lift in order to come back into compliance and the sanctions that we believe we would not need to lift," he said.

The official said the United States has also described a third category of "difficult cases" in which Trump reimposed sanctions that are not related to nuclear activity but were done "purely for the purpose of preventing" Biden from re-entering the deal.

Iran has pressed for the United States to lift all sanctions imposed under Trump before it rolls back the steps Tehran took away from the 2015 deal in protest.

The US official said that the United States and Iran have not yet gone into detail on the question of who goes first.

But the official said: "We're open to different kinds of sequencing which meets our interest -- which is to see both sides in full compliance."He declined to confirm a Wall Street Journal report that the Biden administration has voiced a willingness to ease sanctions on the Iranian finance and oil sectors.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier voiced optimism, saying that negotiations have made "60-70 percent progress."

Related Topics

Protest Iran Nuclear Oil Trump Vienna Tehran Progress United States 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

9 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

9 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.