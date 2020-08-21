UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Golden State Killer' Jailed For Life, Apologizes To Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life, apologizes to victims

Sacramento, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" apologized to his victims Friday as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed.

"I've listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I'm truly sorry to everyone I've hurt," said DeAngelo before Judge Michael Bowman began handing down the sentence of multiple, consecutive life terms.

Related Topics

Sacramento Gold All

Recent Stories

Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positi ..

19 minutes ago

Toronto to slap solar panels on ambulances

19 minutes ago

Italian wine exports withered by virus

19 minutes ago

Govt to exercise all legal options to bring Nawaz ..

19 minutes ago

Germany boss Loew won't pick Bayern, Leipzig playe ..

19 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.