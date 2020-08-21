US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life, apologizes to victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sacramento, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" apologized to his victims Friday as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed.

"I've listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I'm truly sorry to everyone I've hurt," said DeAngelo before Judge Michael Bowman began handing down the sentence of multiple, consecutive life terms.