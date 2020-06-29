US 'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to multiple murders

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The so-called "Golden State Killer" pleaded guilty to multiple murders Monday, as well admitting to dozens of rapes and kidnappings, drawing a line under a sadistic crime spree that terrorized California for decades.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.

confessed to being the notorious killer and rapist who stalked the state during the 1970s and 1980s, at a plea hearing held in state capital Sacramento.

A frail-looking DeAngelo, 74, wheeled into the courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit and a clear face shield, responded simply "Yes," "No" and "Guilty" to the judge's questions, as he agreed to the terms of the plea deal.

Prosecutor Amy Holliday said DeAngelo had agreed to plead guilty to a total of 13 counts of first-degree murder, and the state was prepared to remove the death penalty to secure 11 consecutive terms of life in prison.