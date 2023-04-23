UrduPoint.com

US Government Personnel Evacuated From Sudan's Capital: Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Washington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The US military evacuated American embassy staff from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said late Saturday.

"Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum," Biden said in a statement, adding that the embassy was "temporarily suspending operations." As the violence entered its second week, Biden pushed for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire," "unhindered humanitarian access" and respect for "the will of the people of Sudan." "I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America's friendship and connection with the people of Sudan," Biden said.

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he ordered the evacuation of staff and their families due to the "serious and growing security risks" amid fighting that has already left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

"We remind both belligerents of their obligations under international humanitarian law, including obligations related to the protection of civilians," Blinken said, reiterating earlier calls to "extend and expand" a ceasefire agreement over the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

