US Government, States File Antitrust Suits Against Facebook

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :US federal and state antitrust enforcers filed suit against Facebook on Wednesday claiming the social media giant abused its dominant position with its acquisitions of messaging services Instagram and WhatsApp.

Separate suits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state officials called for the divestment of Instagram and WhatsApp, services which have billions of users and are part of the Facebook "family" of applications.

"Facebook's actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition," said Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

"Our aim is to roll back Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

