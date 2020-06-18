US govt seeks emergency order to block release of Bolton memoir

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department filed an emergency order Wednesday seeking to halt release of ex-national security advisor John Bolton's book, the second time in two days that President Donald Trump tried to block the tell-all memoir.

The administration argued in its motion for a preliminary injunction that Bolton moved forward with the book's release before a national security review process had been completed, and "plans to disseminate classified information as he sees fit in order to profit from his book."It asked the court to take action to "prevent the harm to national security that will result if his manuscript is published to the world."