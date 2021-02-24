UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Grand Jury Declines Charges In Police Death Of Black Man Hooded By Officers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

US grand jury declines charges in police death of Black man hooded by officers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A US grand jury declined to charge any police officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who suffocated while being arrested during a mental health emergency in Rochester, New York last year, the state's attorney general Letitia James said Tuesday.

"I'm extremely disappointed," James said, while explaining that the jurors have the final say in the matter.

The US justice system often sees prosecutors convene a grand jury to study the evidence of a case and decide whether or not to press charges and go to trial.

"We sought a different outcome than the one the grand jury handed us today," James said.

"Ultimately we have to respect the decision." A video of the arrest, which took place last March in the northern New York city, was made public in September.

Prude was nude in the middle of a street when police arrived on the scene. They quickly arrested and handcuffed him and put a hood over his head because he said he had contracted the coronavirus.

The video shows one of the officers holding the hood on Prude's head with both hands before Prude eventually passed out.

The 41-year-old, who was unarmed and dealing with a mental health crisis during the incident, died a week later without ever regaining consciousness.

The episode provoked a series of demonstrations against the Rochester police, including calls for the resignation of the department's chief, La'Ron Singletary, who is also Black.

The medical examiner ruled Prude's death a homicide due to "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint." Prude's death echoes other police killings of Black Americans last spring, including of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, which set off hundreds of protests around the United States and the world against racism and police violence.

"The criminal justice system is badly in need of reform," James said Tuesday.

"The system too often allows officers to use deadly force unnecessarily and without consequence and that is a system that at its core is broken."

Related Topics

World Police Died Man George Rochester New York United States March September Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

9 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

9 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

10 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

9 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.