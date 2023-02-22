US grand jury member says charges recommended in probe of Trump, allies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A US grand jury probing attempts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the key state of Georgia has recommended multiple indictments, the forewoman revealed Tuesday.

In unusually public remarks on the closed-door legal process, especially since no indictments have been formally announced, Emily Kohrs said her 23-member panel had recommended charges against more than a dozen people, without naming anyone.

"There are certainly Names that you would recognize, yes," she told NBC news in a televised interview. "There are names also that you might not recognize." She told several outlets that in the jury's final report, the result of seven months of work, the people and crimes referenced "is not a short list.

" Prosecutors have spent two years looking into whether the former president and his allies committed crimes in their bid to overturn his defeat in the southern state to Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes.

The known targets include Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and 16 Republican activists who posed as presidential "electors" to sign certificates falsely claiming the 76-year-old Republican had won the Peach State.

Kohrs would not reveal if Trump -- who has announced a third run at the White House for 2024 -- was among those recommended for indictment.

But she told The New York Times it was "not going to be shocked" by the jury's finding. "It's not rocket science," she said.