US Grants Regeneron Covid-19 Antibodies Emergency Approval
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The United States on Saturday granted emergency approval for a synthetic antibody therapy against Covid-19 that was notably used to treat President Donald Trump.
"Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system," said Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the food and Drug Administration.