UrduPoint.com

US Green Plan Should Be 'wake-up Call' For EU Industry: French Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US green plan should be 'wake-up call' for EU industry: French minister

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday said Washington's $430 billion plan to spur climate-friendly technologies in the United States must be seen as a wake-up call for Europe.

The EU "must be able to sweep in front of our own door" before worrying about the effects of the US climate plan on European industry, Le Maire told AFP in Washington, where he was part of French President Emmanuel Macron's US state visit.

Even though the EU has already "changed its approach" on promoting green industry, the US climate plan must be seen as a "wake-up call" in the European Union, he added.

Le Maire's comments came as EU countries have poured criticism on Washington's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), seeing it as anti-competitive and a threat to European jobs, especially in the energy and auto sectors.

The act, designed to accelerate the US transition to a low-carbon economy, contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green energy as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries.

Macron on Wednesday slammed the plan's "Made in USA" provisions as "super aggressive" for European businesses.

But at a joint press conference with Macron, Biden said that he and the French leader had agreed to "discuss practical steps to coordinate and align our approaches", though he said he would not apologize for the US plan.

Biden added the IRA was never intended to disadvantage any US allies.

Last month, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton threatened to appeal to the World Trade Organization and consider "retaliatory measures" if the United States did not reverse its subsidies.

Le Maire also criticized the EU's own climate spending plans, arguing that they were too cumbersome and loaded with red tape.

"If the ambition is the same" as the Europeans, the United States relies on methods that "are simpler and faster", he said.

"They put immediate and massive tax credits where we provide state aid (to specific projects) which sometimes take two years to be adopted and are too complex to implement," said Le Maire.

Related Topics

USA World Europe Washington Threatened European Union Visit Same United States Market Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

1 hour ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

1 hour ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

1 hour ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.