US growth 'downshifted' amid labor, supply shortages: Fed

Washington, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :US economic growth "downshifted slightly" in July and August amid shortages of workers and materials, as well as concerns about the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The slowdown was largely due to "a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant," according to the Fed's "beige book" report.

Activity declined in some areas of the country due to labor issues and "pervasive resource shortages" that also were driving up prices, the report said.