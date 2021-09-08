UrduPoint.com

US Growth 'downshifted' Amid Labor, Supply Shortages: Fed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

US growth 'downshifted' amid labor, supply shortages: Fed

Washington, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :US economic growth "downshifted slightly" in July and August amid shortages of workers and materials, as well as concerns about the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The slowdown was largely due to "a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant," according to the Fed's "beige book" report.

Activity declined in some areas of the country due to labor issues and "pervasive resource shortages" that also were driving up prices, the report said.

Related Topics

July August

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

3 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 Govt to establish Mines & Minerals Tribunal in KP: ..

Govt to establish Mines & Minerals Tribunal in KP: CM aide

3 minutes ago
 EU to provide assistance for promotion of SMEs in ..

EU to provide assistance for promotion of SMEs in Pakistan: EU Ambassador

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.