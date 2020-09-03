UrduPoint.com
US Growth, Job Gains Slowing: Federal Reserve

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:40 AM

US growth, job gains slowing: Federal Reserve

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Economic growth and job gains continued in most of the country, but the pace has slowed in many areas while spending remains far below pre-pandemic levels, the US Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The Fed noted "rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft" especially in the hard-hit services industries.

Home and vehicle sales were strong but "many districts noted a slowing pace of growth in these areas, and total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels," the Fed said in its beige book survey of economic conditions.

