US gun lobby cancels annual meeting due to Covid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Rifle Association, the powerful US gun rights group, said Tuesday it is cancelling its annual meeting because of a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The big conference was slated to be held in Texas next week, but the group decided scrap it "after analyzing relevant data regarding Covid-19 in Harris County, Texas." "The NRA's top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters," the Virginia-based group said in a statement.

"We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications.

" The United States is seeing a spike in Covid numbers due to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. The government's massive vaccination effort is facing resistance in politically conservative states like Texas, where many people are also reluctant to wear masks.

The Daily Beast reported last week that several major rifle manufacturers had dropped out of the NRA conference, which usually attracts tens of thousands of visitors, due to Covid concerns.

Just over 51 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus, although immunizations are expected to pick up in the near future after the food and Drug Administration on Monday gave its full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.