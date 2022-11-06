(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LIVERPOOL, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) --:American Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles finished one-two in the women's vault final at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships here on Saturday.

Carey, the Olympic champion on floor exercise, performed two routines in style in the vault to grab the gold with an average score of 14.

516 points.

Chiles finished second with 14.350 points, while French Coline Devillard was third with 14.166 points.

Olympic and defending world champion Rebeca Andrade failed to qualify for the final, but the Brazilian was crowned in the all-around event on Thursday.