UrduPoint.com

U.S. Gymnasts Make One-two Finish On Women's Vault At Gymnastics Worlds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

U.S. gymnasts make one-two finish on women's vault at gymnastics worlds

LIVERPOOL, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) --:American Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles finished one-two in the women's vault final at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships here on Saturday.

Carey, the Olympic champion on floor exercise, performed two routines in style in the vault to grab the gold with an average score of 14.

516 points.

Chiles finished second with 14.350 points, while French Coline Devillard was third with 14.166 points.

Olympic and defending world champion Rebeca Andrade failed to qualify for the final, but the Brazilian was crowned in the all-around event on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Women Gold Olympics Event

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.