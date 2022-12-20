UrduPoint.com

US Hails Biodiversity 'turning Point,' Appreciates China Role

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US hails biodiversity 'turning point,' appreciates China role

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States on Monday hailed a deal reached at biodiversity talks in Montreal as a "turning point" and voiced appreciation for the role of frequent adversary China.

"The global biodiversity framework is the turning point we think we need to combat the biodiversity crisis," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

He called the deal "sweeping and ambitious" and voiced hope that "the hard work that went into this framework is actually translated into the concrete results."Price said that "we appreciate" the diplomacy both of China -- the leader of the conference which announced a deal in the early hours Monday -- as well as host country Canada.

"We certainly hope that this spells deeper cooperation with the PRC on shared challenges," Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Related Topics

China Canada Price United States

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

15 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

15 minutes ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

15 minutes ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

15 minutes ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

27 minutes ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.