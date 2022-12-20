US hails biodiversity 'turning point,' appreciates China role

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States on Monday hailed a deal reached at biodiversity talks in Montreal as a "turning point" and voiced appreciation for the role of frequent adversary China.

"The global biodiversity framework is the turning point we think we need to combat the biodiversity crisis," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

He called the deal "sweeping and ambitious" and voiced hope that "the hard work that went into this framework is actually translated into the concrete results."Price said that "we appreciate" the diplomacy both of China -- the leader of the conference which announced a deal in the early hours Monday -- as well as host country Canada.

"We certainly hope that this spells deeper cooperation with the PRC on shared challenges," Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China.