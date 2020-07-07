US hails Britain for first rights sanctions imposed on its own

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :US Secrtary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday hailed post-Brexit Britain for imposing human rights sanctions on its own for the first time, including against an angered Russia.

"This sanctions regime marks the beginning of a new era for UK sanctions policy and cooperation between our two democracies," Pompeo said in a statement.