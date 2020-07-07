US hails Britain for first rights sanctions imposed on its own

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday hailed post-Brexit Britain for imposing human rights sanctions on its own for the first time, including against an angered Russia.

"This sanctions regime marks the beginning of a new era for UK sanctions policy and cooperation between our two democracies," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to seek out additional allies and partners to jointly leverage all tools at our disposal to deny access to the US and international financial systems to all those who engage in serious human rights abuses," he added.

Britain earlier Monday imposed sanctions over human rights for the first time independently.

Previously, it has followed European Union and United Nations sanctions regimes.

It froze any British-based assets and banned visas for 49 individuals or organizations designated Monday.

The 25 Russians are listed for their alleged involvement in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the 20 Saudis for suspected roles in the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the Foreign Office.

Russia replied by threatening to retaliate against Britain's "hostile" action.

The United States in recent years has enthusiastically used individual sanctions as a tool of pressure, including under a law named after Magnitsky.

Canada has also passed similar legislation.