UrduPoint.com

US Hails Eritrean Pullout In Ethiopia, A Key Stumbling Block

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

US hails Eritrean pullout in Ethiopia, a key stumbling block

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The United States on Saturday hailed a pullout from northern Ethiopia of Eritrean forces whose presence had been viewed as a key stumbling block in a landmark peace deal with rebels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of "the ongoing withdrawal" of Eritrean troops in a telephone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose partnership with his country's erstwhile rival Eritrea had soured his relationship with Washington.

Blinken called the withdrawal "significant progress" in the African Union-led November 2 agreement signed in the South African capital Pretoria that has largely ended the brutal two-year war.

"The Secretary welcomed this development, noting that it was key to securing a sustainable peace in northern Ethiopia, and urged access for international human rights monitors," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Progress Pretoria Price Eritrea Ethiopia United States November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

2 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

12 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

12 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.