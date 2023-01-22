US hails Eritrean pullout in Ethiopia, a key stumbling block

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The United States on Saturday hailed a pullout from northern Ethiopia of Eritrean forces whose presence had been viewed as a key stumbling block in a landmark peace deal with rebels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of "the ongoing withdrawal" of Eritrean troops in a telephone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose partnership with his country's erstwhile rival Eritrea had soured his relationship with Washington.

Blinken called the withdrawal "significant progress" in the African Union-led November 2 agreement signed in the South African capital Pretoria that has largely ended the brutal two-year war.

"The Secretary welcomed this development, noting that it was key to securing a sustainable peace in northern Ethiopia, and urged access for international human rights monitors," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.