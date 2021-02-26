UrduPoint.com
US Hails Indo-Pakistan Agreement To Observe Ceasefire At LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

US hails Indo-Pakistan agreement to observe ceasefire at LoC

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Biden administration welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan to observe ceasefire along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, saying the move was a positive step for stability in South Asia.

"The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the line of control starting on February 25," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"This is a positive step towards peace and stability in south Asia which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress."Meanwhile, Moeed Yusuf, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan told The New York Times, "This is a victory of diplomacy and, God willing, more avenues will open in the future."

