US hails Libya ceasefire, urges foreign fighters to leave

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday hailed a UN-brokered permanent ceasefire signed between rival factions in Libya and said that all foreign fighters must now leave.

"This agreement is a major step forward toward realizing the shared interests of all Libyans in de-escalation, stability and the departure of foreign fighters," said a statement issued by the US embassy in Libya.

"We urge internal and external actors now to support good faith implementation of the agreement."