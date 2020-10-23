UrduPoint.com
US Hails Libya Ceasefire, Urges Foreign Fighters To Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:20 PM

US hails Libya ceasefire, urges foreign fighters to leave

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday hailed a UN-brokered permanent ceasefire signed between rival factions in Libya and said that all foreign fighters must now leave.

"This agreement is a major step forward toward realizing the shared interests of all Libyans in de-escalation, stability and the departure of foreign fighters," said a statement issued by the US embassy in Libya.

"We urge internal and external actors now to support good faith implementation of the agreement."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

