Open Menu

US Hails Staff-level Pakistan's Pact With IMF, Vows To Standby Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

US hails staff-level Pakistan's pact with IMF, vows to standby Islamabad

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States Tuesday welcomed the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) designed to stabilize the South Asian country's economy from recent external shocks, saying Washington would continue to support Islamabad through the process.

"Our support for the country's economic success is unwavering," State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said when asked at his daily press briefing whether the U.S. had played a key role in securing the $3 billion IMF package for Pakistan.

"We will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical engagements and continue to strengthen our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities for our bilateral relationship," Miller told the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel.

"We believe Pakistan has a lot of hard work ahead to be on a long-term sustainable path to economic recovery and prosperity but we will continue to stand by them through that process," he added.

Asked about a recent interview of Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, in which she said that Islamabad had no appetite to pick a side amid the growing global rivalry between Washington and Beijing, the spokesperson said that the US does not ask nations to make such a choice.

In the interview with POLITICO, an American news website, Ms. Khar insisted, however, that Islamabad was worried about the repercussions of an all-out rupture between the U.S. and China, which would present Pakistan with an unpalatably binary strategic choice. "We are highly threatened by this notion of splitting the world into two blocs," she said. "We are very concerned about this decoupling … Anything that splits the world further." In his response to the question, the State Department spokesperson said, "The United States does not ask Pakistan or any other country to choose between the United States and the PRC (People's Republic of China) or to choose between the United States and any other country.

"Our relations with Pakistan build on our close People to People ties and we will continue to seek ways to expand our partnership and economic ties, He said.

"Our economic cooperation with Pakistan reflects our vision for the region, as one comprised of nations that are independent, strong and prosperous, and our relationships are based on a spirit of respect and partnership."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF World Hina Rabbani Khar China Washington Threatened Beijing United States TV All From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

22 minutes ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Israelâ€™s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israelâ€™s lecture on human rightsâ€™ violations

1 hour ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIGâ€™s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIGâ€™s Breakwater Energy

2 hours ago
No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

14 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

14 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous