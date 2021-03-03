UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Halts Trials Of Plasma Transfusions For Covid Patients

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:50 AM

US halts trials of plasma transfusions for Covid patients

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :US health experts said they were halting clinical trials of convalescent blood plasma in patients with mild to moderate Covid symptoms after preliminary results showed no benefit from the treatment.

The trial that began in August involved just over 500 people who went to emergency rooms but did not need to be hospitalized.

The people chosen for the study also had risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes or heart trouble.

Some of them received the treatment -- blood plasma from people who had Covid and overcame it -- and others got a placebo.

Doctors looked at how many needed additional care or outright hospitalization, or who died, in the 15 days after undergoing the treatment.

An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood from a Covid patient that recovered. It contains anti-bodies produced by the body after being infected.

In late October a study carried out in India and published in the medical journal BMJ said the treatment offered limited effectiveness.

It did not reduce mortality or keep people with moderate Covid symptoms from developing a serious case.

More than 100,000 people have received the treatment in the US since the start of the pandemic and many more elsewhere in the world, the NIH said.

In late August, at the persistent request of then president Donald Trump, the US food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for transfusions of blood plasma from recovered Covid patients to people who were hospitalized with the disease.

The then head of the FDA, Stephen Hahn, acknowledged an error at a press conference with Trump, saying he had cited figures that overestimated the benefits of the treatment.

The FDA recently restricted its emergency authorization to use of plasma only with a high concentration of antibodies and for patients hospitalized with early stages of Covid or with a limited ability to produce antibodies.

Related Topics

India World Trump Died August October From Blood

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

8 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

8 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

10 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

8 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.