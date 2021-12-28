UrduPoint.com

US Halves Isolation Guidelines For Asymptomatic Covid

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :US health authorities on Monday halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19 infections from 10 to five days, with a surge of cases causing travel chaos and threatening wider social disruption.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement announcing the change.

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives."

