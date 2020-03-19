UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has 'no Problem Issuing More Debt': Mnuchin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

US has 'no problem issuing more debt': Mnuchin

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The US government has "no problem issuing more debt" to stem the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

As Congress and President Donald Trump negotiate over a $1.3 trillion stimulus package aimed at tempering what many economists expect to be a forthcoming recession, Mnuchin said passing that measure is "the most important issue." Trump on Wednesday signed a $100 billion emergency aid package that ensures sick leave to American workers who fall ill from the virus, free coronavirus testing, paid family leave and a bolstering of unemployment insurance.

Lawmakers are now negotiating over another measure -- possibly among the largest Federal emergency plans ever -- that reportedly would include up to $500 billion in direct payments to Americans, $300 billion in loans to small businesses and another $300 billion in deferred tax payments.

The virus has hit consumer spending hard as authorities order events canceled, restaurants and businesses closed and people to stay at home.

US airlines have asked for a $50 billion bailout, while hotel chains have begun laying workers off.

Once the stimulus bill is passed, Mnuchin predicted that Americanbusinesses would have greater access to credit and "you're going to see astabilization."

Related Topics

Hotel Trump Congress Family From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

51 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 hour ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.