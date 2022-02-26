UrduPoint.com

US Health Agency Loosens Covid Mask Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 08:30 AM

US health agency loosens Covid mask guidelines

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States top health agency on Friday drastically revised its guidelines for masking to stop Covid-19 transmission, a decision that means most Americans won't be advised to wear them in indoor public spaces, including school children.

"We're in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from Covid-19," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a call with reporters.

The changes involve the metrics used to determine whether people should mask up.

Under current guidance, this is pegged to case rates -- with 95 percent of the country considered areas of high or substantial transmission, and thus covered by mask advisories.

The new metrics also include Covid hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, to create a new measure known as "Covid-19 community level." Residents can look up on the CDC website whether their area is green, yellow or orange on a national map.

More 70 percent of the population live in areas that aren't advised to mask up according to the new framework, including schools in the green or yellow areas.

The revised guidelines don't however apply to transport systems. A Federal rule on that will be reviewed in mid-March when it is set to expire.

The United States is coming out of its latest Covid wave, driven by the Omicron variant, which while highly transmissible, leads to less severe outcomes among people who were vaccinated or had a prior infection.

In recent weeks, the administration of President Joe Biden has increased its rhetoric around normalization as the pandemic transitions to a new endemic phase.

Both Republican and Democrat-led states and cities have already taken the lead, either dropping their mandates or setting imminent timelines for doing do.

Related Topics

Orange Lead United States From Top

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

8 hours ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

8 hours ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

9 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

9 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

9 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>