US health agency reports five confirmed cases of coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :US health authorities said Sunday there are now five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more are expected.

Nancy Messonnier, head of the respiratory disease section at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said around 100 people in America are being investigated for the virus, which originated in China in the city of Wuhan.