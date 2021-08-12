UrduPoint.com

US Health Authorities Urge Pregnant Women To Get Covid Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

US health authorities urge pregnant women to get Covid vaccine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :US health authorities urged pregnant women on Wednesday to get inoculated against Covid-19, arguing that the data demonstrates they do not increase the risk of miscarriage.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency "encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from Covid-19." "The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from Covid-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people," Walensky said.

According to a recent study, only one in four pregnant women has received at least a first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The CDC said an analysis of current data had found there was not an increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine -- the type of shots made by Pfizer and Moderna in the United States -- before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

It said miscarriage rates among women who received a Covid-19 vaccine were around 13 percent, about the same as the typical miscarriage rate of 11-16 percent of pregnancies.

"The benefits of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine for pregnant people outweigh any known or potential risks," the CDC said.

"The increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to Covid-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever," it added.

Related Topics

Same United States Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

9 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

9 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.